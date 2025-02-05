Essay writing competitions to mark 75 years of Indian Constitution

Ongole: The management of Indira Priyadarsini Law College announced that they are conducting essay writing competitions for the Intermediate and degree college students on February 8 at the college premises at Kesava Nagar on the National Highway 16 here.

Speaking at a press meet in the college, the IPLC Management Committee member B Mahesh and Principal Dr K Nataraja Kumar explained that the Constitution has attained 75 years of age undergoing revisions and amendments multiple times, just like a person gains wisdom and experience by aging.

They said that the younger generation is missing the knowledge of the Constitution, fundamental rights and basic legal awareness and wanted to utilise this landmark event of 75 years to the Indian constitution to create awareness.

Dr Nataraja Kumar said that the participating intermediate students should write an essay on the ‘Constitution of India and Environmental Protection’ while the degree students have to write on the ‘Constitution of India and Fundamental Rights.’

The essay writing competition would be held from 02:00 to 03:30 pm, and advised the participants to sit in their respective rooms by 01:45 pm. He said that they would double evaluate the essays by a senior advocate as well as an academician, and present first prize of Rs 10,116, second prize of Rs 7,116, third prize of Rs 5,116, and consolation prizes of Rs 1,116 to 10 students from the intermediate and degree student categories.

He explained that they put a nominal participation fee of Rs 20 for each student to register for the essay competition, they should bring the study certificate from their college principal, may write their essay in Telugu or English up to 500 words, and can register their names by calling 08592 234156 or 8008164156, or may register personally at the IPLC from 9 am on Saturday.