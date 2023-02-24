Estonian team explores biz opportunities in Sri City

Tirupati: An Estonian business delegation led by Margus Tsahkna, HoD Exports, Semetron/MMH Group and Former Defence Minister of Estonia along with the senior executives of their Indian joint venture Partners M/s APEIRON Health Care Group paid a visit to Sri City on Thursday.

The intent of their visit was to witness and gain first-hand knowledge about the industrial park, assess its business potential and explore the possibility of setting up a plant. The company proposes to manufacture mobile healthcare units in India under 'Make in India' initiative to cater to domestic and export purposes as well, particularly for Asia, European Union and Africa, and thus looking for a suitable site. Sri City Founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy briefed them on the infrastructure and unique features of the mega industrial park and highlighted the advantages of setting up a manufacturing unit in Sri City.

He said, "We are happy to interact with the top executives of Semetron Ltd., from Estonia and the delegates of the Apeiron Healthcare team. The favourable business environment here coupled with world-class infrastructure, talent pool and government support will certainly pave a way for investments from Estonia and other countries in Northern Europe." During the briefing session, they all evinced keen interest and quizzed on different aspects of Sri City.

Later the delegation had a glimpse of industrial zone and visited the production unit of Vermeiren India Rehab Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Belgium-based Vermeiren Group, that manufactures rehabilitation equipment like wheelchairs, hospital beds and other allied products. Semetron/MMH, a leading Investor Group in Estonia, is a member of that country's Defence and Security Industry Innovation Cluster.

The cluster is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through Enterprise Estonia. It makes and supplies rapid deployment mobile modular field hospital units and other allied products to member states of NATO. While APEIRON Healthcare is a new age start-up that aims to be the flag-bearer of 'Make-in-India' initiative in the health-tech domain delivers affordable, accessible, accurate and accountable mobile medicare and telemedicine solutions to all segments of the population.