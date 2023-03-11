'Etikoppaka's fame will continue'

CV Raju, president of Etikoppaka village Vana Samrakshana Samiti (VSS) of Anakapalli district, said that quality and traditions should protect the Etikoppaka toy manufacturing industry, which has 550 years history. He said that no matter how much competition is given to the toys that are flooding from China, the reputation will not be lost.





Raju was selected for the Padma Shri in the 2023 Padma Awards. He said, Etikoppaka is a village where artistic skill, technology and resources are all in one place. In this village, engineer-level technology can be learned at the age of 12 (in making toys). At Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, Etikoppaka artisans have been given the opportunity to decorate the corridor from his living room to the yoga hall with Chilaka boxes and the Chandini in the yoga hall. The Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' praised the art of Etikoppaka because of its quality and attractive manufacturing.





The Andhra Pradesh State Forest Training Institute on Friday invited VSS president Raju to hold a meeting with the Forest Officers in training and the presidents of Vana Samrakshana Samitis. On this occasion, Academy Director PAV Udaya Bhaskar lauded that CV Raju did a lot of hard work for the revival of Etikoppaka toys and said that his efforts in shaping the manufacture of toys in an environmentally friendly manner are commendable. He expressed the idea of holding a State-level meeting with all the manufacturers of toys and other handicrafts in Etikoppaka, Kondapalli, Nirmal, Kalahasti etc. He observed that it is necessary to create a suitable way and future activity to avoid the extinction of these handicrafts in terms of the availability of raw materials.

Academy ACF Dr NV Sivaram Prasad introduced CV Raju's efforts and achievements to the gathering. On behalf of AP State Forest Academy, Forest Departments Director PAV Udaya Bhaskar and CCF Sri Saravanan felicitated and presented memento to Padma Shri awardee CV Raju. Speaking on the occasion, Raju said that there is a need to consolidate the history so that everyone knows how the art tradition of Etikoppaka doll-making has undergone changes over time and how it has survived for hundreds of years. He requested the cooperation of AP State Forest Academy and Forest Department to make the exhibits detailing the existence, history, background, and peculiarities of Etikoppaka village and relevant information available to all. He said that from the early 1900, people all over South India used Kunchas (grain measuring vessels) made of Etikoppaka. He said that Bongaram (Spinning top) made in Etikoppaka is also unique. After harvesting of the crops, the game of spinning tops and playing bets continues as a tradition. From Kasi to Kanyakumari, there is no shrine without Etikoppaka toys, he said.





Since Ankudu tree grows naturally and abundantly and there are no legal difficulties in the procurement of raw materials, the Etikoppaka doll has survived despite many challenges and problems for 550 years. Rajahmundry Circle CCF Sri Saravanan, Rampachodavaram DFO Narendra, Academy ACFs AV Ramana Murthy, T Srinivasa Rao, FRO Anusha, FSO Padmaja and others participated.