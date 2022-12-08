EV charging point launched at Vizag railway station

Visakhapatnam: In order to encourage e-mobility, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway awarded a contract for setting up the e-vehicle charging point at Visakhapatnam railway station. It was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy here on Thursday. As a maiden initiative, the division provided an electric vehicle charging facility at Visakhapatnam railway station.

E-mobility is a significant step towards environmental sustainability as it reduces carbon emission and improves the quality of life apart from facilitating low maintenance needs.

With continuous increase in the usage of electric vehicles, the provision of charging points for vehicles at the railway station will sum up to the additional amenities provided to the passengers.

Besides enhancing the passenger amenity, the initiative also aids in generating earnings for railways. DRM Anup Satpathy appreciated the team of the division officials for undertaking the environmental conservation initiative. He stated that the division has consistently been taking several initiatives towards sustainable mass transportation while ensuring a green environment and clean energy. ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other branch officers were present.