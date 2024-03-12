Even God can’t save Kakani from going to jail: Somireddy

Nellore: TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said even God cannot save agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy from going to jail for ‘forging documents’ in order to defamed his family in the society.

On Monday, he attended district court regarding the defamation suit and criminal case, which he filed against minister Govardhan Reddy both in district court and High Court.

Speaking to the reporters on the court premises, the TDP leader recalled that on December 23, 2016 Kakani Govardhan Reddy has defamed his (Somireddy) family at a press meet by showing forged documents alleging that his family has Rs 1,000 crore abroad. “Hence, I filed defamation and criminal cases against Kakani Govardhan Reddy over these false allegations and that case came for argument on Monday after eight years,” he added.

Chandramohan Reddy said that some documents in the case will be marked on March 15 at Nellore district court and on March 21 at criminal court in Vijayawada.

Recalling the incident where in some files went missing from district court a few months ago related to his case, TDP leader Somireddy said that he is praying God that such incidents would not repeat.

It should be noted here that some files of the case filed by Somireddy went missing from district court and Chandramohan Reddy alleged that Kakani was behind the theft of the files.