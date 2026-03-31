How To Auto Reply Messages in MB WhatsApp APK ?

Sometimes you are busy in school, taking rest, or doing some important work and cannot reply to the messages at the right time. Due to this, it may be assumed that you are ignoring someone, which is not true. This is a very common scenario for all those people who use such chatting applications like FM WhatsApp on a regular basis.

One way to resolve this situation is to use the auto reply option. Using this feature, you can set up messages that will automatically reply to the messages you receive when you are busy or when you are offline. There is no need to check the phone all the time again using this feature.

In this article you will learn everything easily. The simple method needs no additional explanation or additional clarity on it; just a young student can understand it without any difficulty.

What Is MB WhatsApp APK?

Mb whatsapp app download is the tailored version of the famous chatting application WhatsApp. For this reason, it has been developed to have some additional features for the application.

In the year 2026 this application is gaining popularity as people want to have control over their messages. It is the application that let’s

MB WhatsApp APK is a useful option for users who want extra features beyond the standard app. It offers flexibility, customization, and smart tools that improve daily chatting.

At the same time, it is important to use it carefully and understand the risks. If used properly, it can make communication easier and more efficient.