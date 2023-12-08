Every grain will be purchased: ZP chief

Vizianagaram: Zilla parishad chairman Chinna Srinu said that every paddy grain, even its wet or soaked, will be purchased by the government and appropriated price will be paid farmers. “The farmers need not worry about their paddy produce and the government will take care of them,” he said.

He toured in Denkada, Garividi, Gurla and Cheepurupalli mandals and visited the flood-effected paddy fields, interacted with the farmers on Thursday.

He said that the government teams will visit the fields, speak with farmers, assess the losses occurred to the agriculture sector and report the same to the government to facilitate suitable compensation to the farmers.

He said the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) are purchasing the rice from the farmers in the district and paying the bills on time. The government will too provide input subsidy and crop insurance to be applicable to the farmers who lost their crops in these heavy rains, the ZP chief said.

He instructed the agriculture and revenue officials to support the farmers in all aspects till they get proper ex-gratia and other help from the government in this regard.

MLA B Appala Naidu, joint director of agriculture VT Rama Rao and others were also present.