Everybody should come to an understanding: Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan wishes people of all regions and communities to be happy.

Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan wishes people of all regions and communities to be happy. "No one should be denied justice, " he asserted. He held a wide-ranging committee meeting at the party office in Mangalgiri. The party's leader Nadendla Manohar gave a report on the Jana Sena leaders' visit to the capital villages recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan said that there are some difficulties at present and affirmed the need for consensus between all stakeholders. The party leaders were advised to express their views on the district-wise.

After a long gap, Pawan has come to limelight with his latest comments on the three capitals. However, Pawan is a bit calm and composed on the latest decision. It seems he could be in view to wait till the final decision has made on capital.

