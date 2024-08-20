Everyone should contribute for the preservation of Indian culture

Tirupati: The Sanskrit Week celebrations, which were held from August 11 to August 19, at National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, concluded on Monday. At a programme on this occasion, Vice-Chancellors of NSU and SV Vedic Universities Prof GSR Krishna Murthy and Prof Rani Sadasivamurthy took part as chief guests. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guests.



In his address, Prof Rani Sadasivamurthy mentioned that Sanskrit Day is celebrated on the day of Shravana Purnima as per the directive of Government of India to promote Sanskrit language and Indian culture. He emphasised the need for everyone to contribute to the development of Sanskrit language and preservation of Indian culture. Later, Narayana Nageswar Rao, founder of NCS Charitable Trust, Vijayanagaram, was honoured on the occasion.

During the day, Vedabhashya Department of NSU organised Upakarma Utsavam (a ritual ceremony) on the occasion of Shravana Purnima at the university’s Gurukulam, Naimisharanya. VC Prof GSR Krishna Murthy participated in the yagna (fire ritual) ceremony held at Naimisharanya Mandapam and addressed students on the significance of Shravana Purnima and the duties that need to be performed on this day. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Dr Niranjan Mishra, Head of the Vedabhashya Department. Faculty members and students from various departments of the university participated.