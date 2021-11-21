Everyone takes pride in their families: Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole: Minister for Energy, Environment, forests, science and technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that everyone is proud of their family members and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will not allow anyone to talk bad about any woman. The Minister participated in various private programmes in Ongole on Saturday.

Responding to the reaction of Hindupur TDP MLA N Balakrishna on the developments in and outside the Assembly, Srinivasa Reddy clarified that no one in the Assembly mentioned the name of Bhuvaneswari or any other woman from the Chandrababu Naidu family.

He said that Naidu himself brought the names of the family members of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is not in the house at that time. He said that the members of the ruling party wanted to discuss the murders of Alimineti Madhavareddy and Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, but the TDP national president walked out of the Assembly. He said that Naidu was enacting a drama, as he lost in Kuppam also, and wants to gather sympathy out of nothing that happened in the Assembly.

The Minister announced that Bhuvaneswari is like a sister to the YSRCP leaders and they won't tolerate anyone abusing her. He mentioned that Jagan Mohan Reddy didn't want to get sympathy when the TDP leaders in the government tried to defame Sharmila by spreading rumours. He said that many TDP leaders alleged that the money caught in Chennai belonged to him and called him a 'Hawala Minister', but no one condemned it. He said that everyone has families and they too feel bad over the defamation and character assassination. He said that they follow the words of YS Rajassekhara Reddy to not bring family members into political quarrels, even during heated debates.