Ex AP intel chief arrested in Hyd

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh CID Police on Tuesday arrested suspended senior police officer and former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu in Hyderabad on Tuesday for his alleged role in harassing Mumbai-based actor-model, Kadambari Narendra Kumar Jethwani.

Anjaneyulu is one of the three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who are under suspension for allegedly arresting and harassing Jethwani without proper investigation in a case filed against her during the erstwhile YSRCP regime.

Vishal Gunni and Kanthi Ratan Tata are the other two IPS officers.

Anjaneyulu, former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Tata and Gunni, then Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada were suspended last year following an inquiry into their role in the case.

Initially, there was confusion over the veracity of IPS officer’s arrest as the AP Police did not give any official confirmation. However, AP Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha later confirmed the arrest. "Today, former intelligence chief Anjaneyulu has been arrested in this matter (Jethwani case). We are going ahead transparently. Without evidence, department officials will not proceed for action. After gathering all the evidence, we are taking action," the minister said. Meanwhile, AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) officials questioned the former intelligence chief after he was brought to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

The CID police alleged that Anjaneyulu played a prominent role in the arrest of the film actress, and he gave suggestions to the government how to deal with the case.

It may be recalled here that the Vijayawada police booked a case on the actress and her parents in February 2024 alleging that she blackmailed an entrepreneur and YSRCP leader K Vidyasagar. Vijayawada police went to Mumbai and arrested the actress and brought to Ibrahimpatnam police station. She alleged that her family members were harassed by Vijayawada police and three IPS officers played a key role in the entire episode. Jethwani and her mother met the Home Minister after the NDA coalition government came to power and lodged a complaint against the police officials.

According to the Home Minister, seven people were accused in the Jethwani’s case. YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar has already been arrested in connection with this case.

Asserting that there is no need for the TDP-led NDA government to trouble anybody, Anitha said that whoever has committed mistakes would have to be punished.

Referring to Anjaneyulu, she noted that some officials are facing consequences of the actions they did during the previous YSRCP government. She alleged that some officials had worked to win the favour and appreciation of former chief minister, ministers and political leaders.

In the meantime, the YSR Congress Party condemned the arrest. “As part of the continued political vendetta and the now-notorious ‘Red Book Governance’ model unleashed by the TDP-led coalition, the arrest of former Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu in connection with the Jathwani case marks yet another alarming misuse of state power,” it said.

This incident further confirms that the police machinery in Andhra Pradesh is no longer functioning independently—it is operating under the political control and direction of IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it alleged.