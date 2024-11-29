Ex CID chief has biz links in Dubai, alleges Dy Speaker RRR

Live
Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju made sensational allegations against former CID chief P V Sunil Kumar, claiming that the officer has business connections in Dubai. Speaking to the media at the Tirupati International Airport on Thursday, Raju expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s ongoing inquiries and commended the current government’s transparency in handling CID investigations.
He accused several police officers of targeting him during the previous regime, some of whom have now been arrested. He further alleged that more arrests are imminent. Raju specifically called out former additional SP Vijay Paul, claiming Paul had unlawfully detained him and acted rashly. He lamented that his revelations about such incidents during the previous government were ignored.
Raju also alleged that IG Sunil Kumar used private staff to orchestrate an attack on him, stating that these details are now coming to light in court proceedings. He urged the government to take immediate action to ensure that Sunil Kumar does not flee the country, adding that doubts have also arisen about the authenticity of certain documents associated with him, which are under investigation.
The Deputy Speaker speculated that Sunil Kumar frequently travelled to the United States and suggested a passport check could confirm this. He reiterated his allegations of the former CID chief’s business dealings in Dubai, emphasising that these claims would soon be substantiated.