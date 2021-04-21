Ex Congress MP GV Harsha Kumar lodges complaint against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two Ministers

Rajamahendravaram: Former Amalapuram MP GV Harsha Kumar has lodged a complaint with the DGP (CID) against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister for Urban Administration Botcha Satyanarayana and Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das on the charges of displacing people belonging to scheduled castes and tribes.

He sent the complaint to DGP (CID) asking him to register a case against the trio and enquire about their unlawful acts on Dalits by acquiring their lands for house sites under Navaratnalu programme.

Speaking to reporters at his residency here on Tuesday, he said the complaint was filed under SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Amendment Act 2015. The government deprived the SC/STs of their lands not even following the respective procedure and thousands of SC/STs became landless.

He said that the government registered a case against former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his Cabinet colleague P Narayana for occupying lands of SC/STs in Amaravathi and on the same lines, cases should also be registered against the trio. He said another case should also be registered basing on a complaint lodged by MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy on the same reason. He further said with a mala fide intention, the government made amendment to Right of Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 and issued GOMS Number 487 dated 29.11.2019.

Harsha Kumar also demanded the Election Commission of India to cancel Tirupathi by-election where many irregularities took place.