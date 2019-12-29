Ex-Minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao lauds BJP over Swachh Bharat

Eluru: Former Minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao and other BJP leaders, activists participated in the Swatch Bharat programme at the Hindu crematorium in Tadepalligudem on Sunday.

The participants have removed the bushes and waste from the crematorium and cleaned. Later, Manikyala Rao planted saplings. Speaking on the occasion, the former minister said the Swatch Bharat was launched with an objective of making clean and green India.

He congratulated the BJP cadre for taking part in Swatch Bharat programme and appealed to the locals to contribute for the clean and green of Tadepalligudem.