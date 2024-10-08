Ex-MP Nandigam arrested again

Guntur: Tulluru police arrested former MP and YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh on Monday in connection with a murder case. Mariyamma, a woman, died during a clash between two groups at Velagapudi in 2020. The police mentioned his name in the FIR.



During the tenure of the YSRCP government, there was no progress in the investigation. However, when the TDP came to power in the state, the police started investigating the murder case.

The court issued a PT Warrant, based on which the police arrested him again. Although the AP High Court granted him bail in the TDP state office attack case, Nandigam Suresh did not submit sureties. Currently, he is in Guntur district jail. The police re-arrested him and produced him in court, where he was remanded until October 21.