Live
- J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina loses Nowshera to NC
- Gross enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 7 crore mark
- Shagun Parihar, 'living example of BJP's resolve to finish terrorism' in J&K, wins contest
- Chandrababu meets Union Steel Minister Kumaraswamy, discusses on Vizag Steel Plant
- India's Copper Supply Challenge: Navigating the Path to 2035
- Discussion on Upliftment and Empowerment of Marginalized Communities at Sagara Bhageeratha Pratibha Puraskara Vedika
- PlayStation Launches Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds and Pulse Elite Headset
- The Evolution of Loyalty Programs: Trends Shaping Customer Engagement
- Even Cong leaders don't like Rahul Gandhi's leadership: Mohan Yadav
- BJP rejects Congress' claim of slow updation of counting on EC's website
Just In
Ex-MP Nandigam arrested again
Tulluru police arrested former MP and YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh on Monday in connection with a murder case.
Guntur: Tulluru police arrested former MP and YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh on Monday in connection with a murder case. Mariyamma, a woman, died during a clash between two groups at Velagapudi in 2020. The police mentioned his name in the FIR.
During the tenure of the YSRCP government, there was no progress in the investigation. However, when the TDP came to power in the state, the police started investigating the murder case.
The court issued a PT Warrant, based on which the police arrested him again. Although the AP High Court granted him bail in the TDP state office attack case, Nandigam Suresh did not submit sureties. Currently, he is in Guntur district jail. The police re-arrested him and produced him in court, where he was remanded until October 21.