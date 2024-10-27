Ex MP Suresh, Borugadda Anil booked for murder bid

Guntur : Tulluru police registered an attempt to murder case against former MP Nandigam Suresh, rowdy-sheeter Borugadda Anil Kumar in connection with the attack on the minister for medical and health Y Satya Kumar Yadav on March 31, 2023. The police mentioned Suresh as A1 and Anil Kumar as A-2.

The followers Suresh and Anil Kumar attacked the car in which Satya Kumar Yadav was travelling at the YSRCP pandal pitched in support of ‘three capitals’ in Amaravati.

About 25 BJP activists met the Guntur district SP Satish Kumar at the district police office and submitted a memorandum requesting him to register a case against the YSRCP leaders. Based on their petition, Tullluru police registered the cases against the duo who were already arrested in connection with different criminal cases.

According to the BJP leaders, Satya Kumar Yadav was returning after expressing solidarity with Rajadhani Amaravati Farmers’ Deeksha in 2023. When his car reached near YSRCP leaders’ deeksha in favour of three capitals, the followers of Anil Kumar and former MP Suresh pelted stones at the car in which Satya Kumar was travelling and damaged it.

They also pelted stones at the car in which BJP Yuva Morcha former national secretary P Suresh was travelling and damaged his car too. Suersh along with 25 other BJP activists submitted a memorandum to Guntur district SP Satish Kumar who transferred the complaint to Tulluru police station.

It may be noted that police have already arrested Suresh in connection with the attack on the TDP state party office.

Anil Kumar was also arrested for making threatening and derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and their female family members.