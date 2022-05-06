Ex-Sri Lanka Minister offers prayers at Prasanthi Nilayam

Puttaparthi: Former Sri Lankan cricketer and former minister for Ports and Shipping Deshamanya Arjuna Ranatunga visited Prasanthi Nilayam to seek the divine blessings of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Ranatunga offered his obeisance at Bhagawan's Sannidhi praying for harmony in his nation.

After meditating inside the bhajan hall, Ranatunga went on to meet the Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust R J Rathnakar in his office and spent more than an hour recollecting the pleasant memories with the Swami. Exchanging conversations about the current scenario, Ranatunga reminisced how Bhagawan had always emphasised on becoming a better Buddhist and a responsible citizen in the society in an interview granted to him along with the family.