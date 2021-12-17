Ex-UPSC member recalls his fond memories of alma mater

Anantapur: To mark the 75th anniversary celebrations of JNTUA College of Engineering, Anantapur on Thursday, a souvenir was released by the APSCHE Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy. The souvenir was prepared by alumni of the college sharing the memories of their association with the college. Former Vice-Chancellor and ex-UPSC member Prof Y Venkataremi Reddy went down the memory lane recalling his fond memories and his association with the college at various stages. VTU former VC Prof Balaveera Reddy suggested the college to make use of the services of college alumni and expertise. Prof K Hemachandra Reddy said every one should contribute to conserve the glory of this college. Principal Prof Sujatha presided over the function. VC Prof Rangajanardran, Rector Prof Vijayakumar, Registrar Prof Sasidhar, Vice-principal Prof Durgaprasad, faculty members, alumni members, press and media participated. The JNTUA Engineering College as part of its 75th anniversary, illuminated with lights.

Ex-UPSC member Prof Y Venkata Ramireddy lit the torch and honorable VC J Ranga Janardhana handed over the torch to college principal Prof P Sujatha. Bhalaveera Reddy and chairman APSCHE Prof K Hemachandra Reddy lighting the main torch which will be on flame for next three days.