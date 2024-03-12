Exam kits distributed to SSC students

Live
SSC is a turning point for the students and need to prepare for examinations with concentration, suggested noted trader and SSR Charitable Trust founder Sura Srinivasa Rao.
Srikakulam: SSC is a turning point for the students and need to prepare for examinations with concentration, suggested noted trader and SSR Charitable Trust founder Sura Srinivasa Rao.
He distributed examination kits to the government school students in several schools in Santhabommali and Etcherla mandals on Monday.
On the occasion, he asked students to study with dedication and reach good position in life.
He distributed examination kits to 2,000 students of government schools. Headmasters and teachers of the schools motivated the students on the occasion.
