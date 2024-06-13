Except ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’ no other slogan should be heard in Tirumala: CM Naidu

A day after taking oath of office and secrecy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu set the tone for his administration by categorically saying that there is much to revamp in the state. This revamp will begin with Tirupati and the sanctity of Tirumala has to be protected. Speaking to the media in Tirumala after worshipping Lord Venkateswara on Thursday, Naidu said that except OM Namo Venkatesaya, no other slogan should be heard in Tirumala.





The people’s rule has begun in the state and sweeping changes will be introduced accordingly, Naidu said. “During my prayers to Lord Venkateswara, I seek his blessings on the entire state to make it flourish. In the present circumstances, the creation of wealth is important and distributing it to the poor is equally important. The state witnessed a huge loss during the last five years and now there is a big task of bringing it back on to the track”, he maintained.













Naidu made it clear that his aim was to make the state poverty free and work in that direction. He described the recent victory of NDA in the state as historic and it came to power with 93 percent strike rate. Before starting the governance, he wanted to seek the blessings of the Lord and offered prayers. He recalled that it was the Lord who saved him from the clamour mines at Alipiri in 2003. His wish was to start any new beginning only after praying to the Venkateswara Swamy. The god has made him CM again probably to make some good to the state, he felt.





Earlier, he reached the temple with family members through Vaikuntam Queue complex. At the mahadwaram he was received with full temple honours by priests and officials. After worshipping the lord, he dropped his offerings at the Hundi. Later, vedic pandits blessed him with vedic hymns following which TTD incharge EO V Veerabrahmam presented him the Lord’s portrait, Calender etc., JEO Gowthami, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, several MLAs including Arani Srinivasulu, B Sudheer Reddy, TDP leaders and others were present.

