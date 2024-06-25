Excess political interference alleged in irrigation dept

Srikakulam: Excess political intervention disrupted the established systems at both Vamsadhara river water project (VRWP) circle and regular irrigation (RI) circle in Srikakulam.

As per norms, both VRWP and RI circles are being supervised by the superintendenting engineers (SE). The SE should be promoted as per norms step by step. But during YSRCP rule between 2019 to 2024 the then Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das and minister for revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao posted Dola Tirumala Rao as SE for the VRWP circle allegedly violating norms. Actually, Tirumala Rao is executive engineer (EE) for quality control (QC) division Visakhapatnam. But sources say he was elevated as SE with the blessings of the then ministers in YSRCP government. Similarly, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram also got elevated his protege Ponnada Sudhakara Rao as SE for RI circle.

Sudhakara Rao is deputy executive engineer (DEE). For his sake, two steps in promotion skipped and he was posted as SE for RI circle. For both VRWP and RI circles, senior engineering officials are available to serve as SEs but the then ruling party leaders ignored them.

Now soon after Kinjarapu Atchannaidu took oath as minister, both the SEs of VRWP and RI circles Tirumala Rao and Sudhakara Rao were shifted from here. B Rambabu was elevated as SE for VRWP circle SE with the support of minister Atchannaidu but Rambabu also EE cadre officer but elevated as SE. Another engineering officer, B Sekhar, was appointed as EE for VRWP Tekkali division, but his actual cadre is DEE.

He is also facing charges regarding shutters scam in VRWP circle previously and he was sent out from here due to the allegations.

Another engineer Bora Ravindra served as EE for RI circle during 2014 to 2019 and was allegedly involved in Relligedda modernisation scam. He was suspended by the government at that time and reverted to his actual DEE post later.

He is also facing the charges. Now he is reportedly making efforts for SE post of the RI circle. As per norms, engineering officials who are facing charges are not eligible to get key posts.

During the YSRCP rule, the VRWP and RI circles were disrupted and after NDA government came to office it was expected that previous irregularities would be rectified but with the present appointments, it appears that there is no such possibility.