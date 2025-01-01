Excise dept to continue crackdown in new year

Vijayawada: The prohibition and excise department has intensified its enforcement activities, resulting in a major crackdown on illicit distillation, non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) and narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS).

According to official statistics, between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, the de-partment detected 14,539 cases of ID liquor and jaggery wash, arresting 6,157 persons and seizing 1,68,185 litre ID liquor, 381 vehicles, and destroying 61,09,472 litre jaggery wash.

In addition, the department detected 8,681 cases of NDPL and 149 cases of NDPS, resulting in the arrest of 362 accused and the seizure of 4,983 kg of ganja, 11.3 kg of opium poppy straw, and 48 vehicles.

The department also regulated the toddy trade, registering 266 cases, arresting 58 persons, and seizing 94 litre toddy.

Director of prohibition and excise Rahul Dev Sharma stated that the department’s efforts have yielded significant results and that they will continue to work tirelessly to prevent the sale and distribution of illicit liquor and other prohibited substances.

To further strengthen its enforcement activities, the department has established a Command Control Centre at the state headquarters, with a toll-free number (14405) to receive com-plaints about excise-related crimes. The department has also launched a comprehensive campaign, Navodayam 2.0 to make Andhra Pradesh an illicitly distilled liquor-free state.