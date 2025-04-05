Expedite completion of housing projects: Minister Kolusu

Nellore: During a review meeting chaired by the Minister for Housing, Information, and Public Relations, officials were directed to ensure the completion of housing projects on a war-footing. The speakers also demanded the recovery of funds from contractors responsible for misusing public money.

On the occasion, Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy alleged that the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had destroyed the housing scheme by fostering corruption across all levels. He highlighted that crores of rupees were misused in Nellore district under the guise of three options proposed by the YSRCP government, including the construction of three capitals, which led to widespread irregularities in the housing program. The minister pointed out that 90 percent of the structures were built with substandard materials, causing serious inconvenience to beneficiaries living in those houses. He urged the administration to complete pending structures in consultation with local MLAs.

Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy stated that 70 percent of the structures in his constituency, completed only up to the basement level, were rendered useless due to contractors using substandard materials. He emphasized the need for a team of special engineers to inspect the structures, warning that without such measures, the goal of providing houses to the poor would remain unfulfilled. The MLA also demanded the recovery of Rs 120 crore from contractors responsible for irregularities in the housing program.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy noted that only 640 houses had been completed in her constituency against an allocation of 2,500. She urged the administration to purchase private land if government land was unavailable for the purpose.

Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh highlighted a demand for 9,500 houses in his constituency and called on revenue department officials to issue possession certificates in the interest of beneficiaries.

Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy pointed out that around 200 beneficiaries across five villages in his constituency were unable to own houses because these villages were not covered under the Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA). He urged the government to include these five villages under NUDA. Minister for Housing, Information, and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasaradhi reassured beneficiaries that they need not worry about owning houses, as Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was committed to providing homes to all shelterless poor despite severe financial challenges. The minister announced that, due to rising material costs, the government had increased the unit cost of houses from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. He emphasized that there was no shortage of funds and directed officials to complete all pending structures by March 2026. Additionally, he proposed providing infrastructure facilities to housing colonies by integrating central government schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) at the state level.

District Collector O. Anand, Housing PD Venugopal, ZP CEO Vidyarama, and officials from the Rural Water Supply (RWS), Panchayat Raj, and other departments were present at the meeting.