Expedite completion of Smart City development works, officials told

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials concerned to speed up completion of the pending development works of Smart City project in the city.

The Commissioner along with engineering and smart city officials on Monday inspected various works including City Operation Center (corporation office), multi-level car parking, beautification of Srinivasa Sethu, vegetable market and swimming pool at Vinayaka Sagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Mourya said various development works were taken up under Smart City project for improving basic infrastructure facilities in a big way. She directed the officials to ensure quality in the works and instruct the contractors to execute works as per the schedule.

Pointing out that several complaints were received on the re-construction of drainage in Korlagunta, she directed the engineering officials to take steps to complete the drainage works.

ME Syam Sundar, Smart City EE Chandra Sekhar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DEs Raju, Madhu, Ramana, Lalitha, Venkata Prasad, ACP Balaji were present.