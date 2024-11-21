Expedite Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor works says Collector S Venkateswar

Tirupati : District Collector Dr S Venkateswar underlined the need to expedite the development works of the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC). Speaking at a review meeting on Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of ensuring steady progress, particularly on the water supply pipeline projects essential for various industrial zones.

Accompanied by Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, the Collector assessed the progress of water supply pipeline installations, a crucial component of the VCIC project. The review aimed at resolving bottlenecks and accelerating timelines to meet the industrial corridor's objectives. Dr Venkateswar underlined the transformative potential of the VCIC, which is expected to drive significant industrial growth in the region. "The Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor is poised to attract substantial investments and create employment opportunities. It is imperative to ensure the timely completion of these projects to unlock the corridor's full potential", he stated.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Gudur Sub-Collector Raghavendra Meena, Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, APIIC Zonal Manager Veera Sekhar Reddy and Deputy Zonal Manager Rambabu.

The VCIC, particularly the Srikalahasti node, has been identified as a major industrial hub. Strategically located near Chennai with excellent connectivity via road, rail, air, and sea, this node is set to enhance economic activity in nearby cities such as Tirupati and Naidupet.

In the Srikalahasti node, two project sites have been delineated, with Phase I of the industrial park development already underway on 2,770 acres in the south block. An additional 10,000 acres have been earmarked for future expansion, contingent on market demand.