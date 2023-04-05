Expedite works of Jagananna Houses: Collector AS Dinesh Kumar

Ongole(Prakasam district): Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar ordered the mandal level officers to set daily targets for Jagananna Houses and speed up the construction. He conducted a videoconference with the mandal level officers to review the progress of Jagananna Houses, from the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Collector Dinesh Kumar ordered the officials to extend financial support to the members of Self-Help Groups whenever necessary, and see those, who received loans, will speed up the construction by updating their details online. He also advised the officials to create awareness among the public to segregate waste at the house and ordered the sanitation staff to collect it as part of the Jagananna Swaccha Sankalpam. He warned that action will be taken against the officers if they receive any complaints about uncleanliness in the villages selected as beautiful habitations.

The Collector ordered the officials to track the resolution of complaints received during Spandana, monitor child marriages at village secretariat level through Mahila police, and speed up Jal Jeevan Mission and second phase of Nadu Nedu works in schools. He also advised the staff concerned to monitor the growth of children at Anganwadi centres by providing nutritious food as per the menu.

Housing PD Peraiah, ICDS PD Dhanalakshmi, district coordinator for secretariats Usha Rani, Special Deputy Collector Gloria and other officers participated in the meeting.