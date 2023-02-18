Expert panel evaluates 'Margadarsini' for PM Award

Ongole (Prakasam district): An expert committee from the Central government visited various government schools and hostels in Prakasam district to evaluate the implementation of 'Margadarsini', a career guidance programme designed by district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, for the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2022.

Prakasam Collector AS Dinesh Kumar is conducting a weekly programme, 'Coffee with Collector' with students from government schools, residential hostels and junior colleges for more than a year. To boost their morale to pursue higher studies and motivate them into public service, the Collector designed a career guidance programme 'Margadarsini' for students and is creating awareness on various careers.

With the cooperation and coordination from education department, the interested teachers are counselling students on choosing courses of their interest.

Meanwhile, the Union government invited nominations for the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration for the year 2022, and the Collector submitted an entry for Margadarsini programme, under the Innovation category. The Screening Committee short-listed the programme in the first and second phases and recommended spot study and evaluation by the expert committee.

The two-member committee consisting of Rupak Das Talukdar, a Director in the Ministry of Finance and Sita Ram Meena, a director in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, visited various schools and hostels on Thursday and Friday in the district, interacted with students, teachers and career guidance mentors, and participated in the 'Coffee with Collector' in the evening.

Collector Dinesh Kumar and SP Malika Garg explained to the students participating in the 'Coffee with Collector' programme, their efforts to become civil servants, and advised the students to put in consistent efforts, never lose confidence and reach their goals with planned practice. They asked the students to develop skill to prioritise and do smart work rather than regular hard work.

They advised them to develop a personality of a good human being wherever they may flourish.