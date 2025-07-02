Experts highlight emerging technologies in power sector

Visakhapatnam: With increasing integration of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind into the national grid, the ability of conventional power plants to respond to fluctuating electricity demand has become a serious challenge, observed retd. chief general manager of NTPC C S Srinivas.

Delivering the keynote address as the chief guest at the expert talk organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Visakhapatnam chapter here on Tuesday, Srinivas highlighted flexible operations in power plants to adapt to the dynamic nature of renewable energy generation. Flexible operation introduces a new dimension in plant maintenance, upgrading the existing fleet and incorporating advanced control systems and these changes are crucial for maintaining grid stability and ensuring uninterrupted power supply in the face of increasing renewable integration, he explained.

Further, Srinivas emphasised that India’s power sector requires significant technological transformation to meet the country’s rising energy demands. He also briefed about the growing interest in small modular reactors (SMRs), describing them as a promising future technology for nuclear power particularly to achieve a low-carbon, reliable energy future.

Addressing the gathering, the chapter’s president MKVL Narasimham noted the impact of emerging technologies on the power sector. The development of AI and rapid expansion of data centres are expected to drive up electricity demand in countries like India, he said.

The chapter’s secretary A Govinda Rao emphasised the importance of public participation in government-led green energy initiatives to accelerate the transition towards clean and sustainable power.

The expert talk witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of public relations professionals.