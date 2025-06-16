Experts highlight knee-related issues, modern treatment methods

Visakhapatnam: Orthopaedic surgeons must prioritise preserving the meniscus and, in the process, if physical therapy and other non-invasive measures can help, they should opt for them, said Shankhabrata Bagchi, City Commissioner of Police. Participating as chief guest at a conference held in the city on Sunday focusing on the latest advancements in arthroscopic surgery, the CP, also a doctor, emphasised that specialised care even for small joints like fingers is common in the USA and added that India should strive for similar advancements.

Among others, Dr Prathimesh Jain, Director, Advance Hospital, Ahmedabad, Dr Rohan Vakta, Orthopedic Specialist, Ahmedabad, and Dr Santosh Sahanand, renowned for four decades of experience in arthroscopy from Ortho One, Coimbatore, shared insights into knee complications and treatments available.

They shared modern treatment techniques, highlighting how knee problems among young adults witness an alarming rise.

“Even when ligaments or meniscus tears occur, many patients don’t realise it. About 50 per cent of them aren’t aware they’ve been injured.

Some consult doctors and get MRIs but opt out of surgery due to mild pain. However, damage to the knee progresses over time and pain intensifies later,” they warned.

The conference, organised by KIMS Hospitals, Seethammadhara in collaboration with the North Andhra Orthopaedic Association and Vizag Arthroscopic Association, witnessed participation from over 150 orthopaedic surgeons.