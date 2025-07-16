Experts highlight long-term frameworks for sustainable port devpt

Visakhapatnam: Panel discussions centred on enhancing regional maritime cooperation, port efficiency, cruise tourism, and human resource development across the Bay of Bengal region were held on the second day of the BIMSTEC Ports Conclave in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Subject experts across various sessions offered insights into key issues related to maritime trade.

The day began with a panel discussion on enhancing intra-regional trade, currently at just 7 percent. The session focused on the need to streamline customs procedures, eliminate regulatory bottlenecks, and address gaps in logistics infrastructure to facilitate seamless cargo movement and regional port efficiency.

The following session highlighted the vast potential for cruise tourism in the BIMSTEC region, enriched by vibrant coastal ecosystems, rich cultural heritage, and diverse marine biodiversity.

The platform focused on strategising future roadmaps for BIMSTEC port collaboration, synthesising insights from earlier sessions and outlining long-term frameworks for sustainable and efficient port development aligned with global standards and innovation goals.

The final technical session of the day emphasised the importance of upskilling the maritime workforce, stressing public-private partnerships in maritime education, shipyard development, and port management to foster a competitive and future-ready talent pool.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited and later reviewed Dredging Corporation issues along with VPA chairperson M. Angamuthu.