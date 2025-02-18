Extend loans to all eligible applicants, bankers told

Tirupati: Municipal corporation Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah directed the bankers to provide loans to all eligible applicants for self-employment. The Deputy Commissioner on Monday held a meeting with bankers in which he reviewed the performance of banks with regard to providing loans through various corporations including BC Corporation, Kapu Corporation, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vysya, EBC and Reddy Corporations.

He made it clear that only those who produce caste certificate and also hold white ration card issued in Tirupati city were eligible to avail subsidy loans.

The deputy commissioner said targets were set bank wise and also corporation wise and urged the bankers to strive to fulfill the targets for promoting self-employment for the unemployed.

In this connection, he said subsidy up to 50% will be provided on each loan and a maximum amount of Rs 15 lakh will be provided.

For generic medical shops, a loan of 4 lakh will be provided and for MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Rs 10 lakh loan subsidy will be provided.

LDM Viswanath Reddy, BC Corporation Officer Babu Reddy, MEPMA Superintendent Sudhakar, CMMs Kriahnveni, Somukumar and bankers were present.