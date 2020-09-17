Extend medical services with transparency, JC G Lakshmisha tells private hospitals

Kakinada: Joint Collector Dr G Lakshmisha directed the private hospital managements to provide medical services with total transparency to patients infected with Covid-19.



He inspected Lakshmi Hospital at Godarigunta here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmisha said that Covid-19 medical services should be provided keeping in view the severity and needs of the patients. Later, he interacted with the patients. He inspected fire safety, biomedical waste management, oxygen facilities and medical store in the hospital.

The JC suggested the hospital management to move the help desk from the first floor to the ground floor. Information should be provided immediately to those who came to the hospital for Covid-19 treatment. He examined whether sanitizers and PPE kits were available.

He instructed the management to pay attention to the sanitation and to maintain the hospital records properly.