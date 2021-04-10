Extend quality treatment to diarrhoea patients: Minister Alla Nani

Kurnool : Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) has directed the officials of the medical department to extend quality treatment to the diarrhoea patients.

The Deputy Chief Minister accompanied by the Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram, District Collector G Veera Pandiyan, MP Sanjeev Kumar and Adoni MLA Sai Prasad Reddy visited Arun Jyothi Nagar in Adoni and inspected the situation on Friday.

Later speaking to media persons, Alla Nani said District Medical and Health Officer Dr Rama Giddaiah has been ordered to arrange medical teams comprising doctors, Asha workers, ANMs and volunteers to conduct a household survey of 1500 houses and send a report to him.

Even a medical camp was set up to every 100 households, Nani said and added the medical camps would function round-the-clock. The DMHO is ordered to arrange two ambulances at the health centres. Even a gastroenterologist, general medicine and pediatrician were ordered to depute at Arun Jyothi Nagar.

The Minister also asked to enhance the bed capacity along with the medical staff according to the number of patients. He also asked to conduct RT-PCR tests to every patient following Covid norms and instructed the officials to give him a report by furnishing the reasons for large number of diarrhoea cases.

The Municipal Commissioner was ordered to supply safe drinking water to the residents. Alla Nani further ordered the officials of the medical department to refer the critical cases to Kurnool general hospital for extending better treatment.

He also visited Gorukallu village in Panyam mandal where three people succumbed to diarrhoea. After visiting the village, he enquired about the number of people who fell sick, how the problem had started and how many patients were referred to government hospitals with the officials. He ordered the officials concerned to ensure good sanitation in and around the village premises.

The officials of Rural Water Scheme (RWS) are ordered to collect water samples and send them to lab testing. He also ordered them to send the water samples to Vijayawada for lab testing. The health minister also spoke to the family members of the deceased and assured to extend all possible assistance from the government.