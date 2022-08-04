Extend research to village level, agri scientists told

Tirupati: The credit for record procurement of 80 lakh tonne food grains as against the total production of 135 lakh tonne in the state in 2021-22 benefitting farmers goes to Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) coupled with the slew of government schemes for farmers, including Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan and 9-hour free power supply to agriculture, said Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Mission (APAM) vice-chairman M V S Nagi Reddy.

The APAM vice-chairman along with district collector K Venktramana Reddy held a meeting with representatives of farmers' associations, farmers and officials of agriculture and allied departments at the collectorate here on Thursday on implementation of the schemes and also receive suggestions for agriculture development.

Urging the scientists to extend the research to village level, he wanted them to guide the farmers right from choosing a crop to take up and various aspects till the harvest to see agriculture beneficial to farmers. He stressed that the farmers depending on borewell should avoid water intensive crops like sugarcane and take alternative crops like bamboo, millets, etc., In other states also, farmers were discouraged from taking sugarcane as there were no takers for them due to more sugar factories being closed, he explained.

He said he was submitting a report to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is the APAM chairman, on the feedback he got during the discussion he had with farmers, farmers associations, scientist and officials from the eight districts he had visited so far on various aspects aimed at ensuring a fair deal to farmers.

Stating that AP is the only state that extends Rythu Bharosa scheme to tenant farmers also, he said in the last three years the government had spent a whopping Rs 79,714 crore to Rythu Bharosa, Sunna Vaddi (zero interest farm loan), crop insurance and free power supply.

District collector Venkatramana Reddy said the scientists should work towards minimising investment and increasing production to benefit farmers. He urged the farmers to make use of RBKs to help them make agriculture viable to them.

District Agriculture Advisory Board chairman Ragunatha Reddy, district agriculture officer Dorasani and officials were present.