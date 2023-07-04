Extend support for AP development, CM Jagan exhorts Telugu diaspora

Vijayawada: Expressing happiness over NRIs safeguarding the Telugu culture and traditions in unison and working in key positions abroad, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called upon them to be part of AP development by extending financial support and sharing their exposure and experience.

In a special congratulatory video message forwarded to the ongoing NATA Convention-2023 at Dallas in the US, the Chief Minister congratulated the delegates and wished the convention grand success.

Aiming at overhauling the educational sector, the government has been sincerely implementing programmes like Amma Vodi, Goru Mudda, Vidya Kanuka and Vasathi Deevena to enable hassle–free education, he stated, adding that the government strongly believes that education is the only weapon that can change the society for good.

He said revolutionary changes were brought in the educational sector in the State during the last four years to help the students reach sky-high positions and turn them into global citizens.

The Chief Minister told the Telugu diaspora that through Nadu-Nedu programme, the government has been improving the basic infrastructure at government schools, besides giving tabs to students and teachers of Class-8, introducing subject-teacher concept from Class-3, distributing bilingual text books, launching digital teaching through IFPs from Class-6 and imparting TOEFL training to students from Class 3 to 10.

From the next academic year, TOEFL training would be given to the students of Intermediate courses also, he said, adding that introduction of English medium has been helping students face the competition at national and international level in getting corporate jobs.

“Taking birth on Telugu soil and representing the poor and middle class of our society, you are all working in top positions as CEOs, professors in universities, scientists in NASA, doctors and business magnets. We feel proud that you have reached such positions with a strong focus and commitment,” he observed.

The Chief Minister said he has seen such strong commitment and focusing abilities among the Telugu children also here.

“The State is witnessing revolutionary changes in the fields of education, medical and health, agriculture and housing for the good of our future generations, besides transparent implementation of welfare programmes, To take forward these changes, AP needs your support,” he told them, saying they can extend their support in whatever way they can for the growth of the State.

Financial support will go a long way in the development of the State, but more than that, AP needs their exposure, experience and expertise for its all-round development, he told them.

The tangible changes are visible even in other sectors also, he observed. “As most of you are from our villages, you can see the changes now. Village secretariats, employing 10 youngsters each, are extending more than 600 civic services to the people transparently while volunteers are delivering pension and ration at the doorstep,” the Chief Minister told them, adding that Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) are handholding the farmers from purchasing the seeds to selling their agricultural produce.

The Chief Minister said that village clinics and family doctors are extending preventive healthcare across the State in an unprecedented manner. Government has filled up 48,000 vacant posts in the medical and health department while establishing 17 new medical colleges apart from strengthening PHCs, area, district and teaching hospitals with infrastructure and medicines, he further said.

“To prevent scarcity of food grains in future, we are strengthening the agricultural sector and rural economy. Above all, we are also building 4 new ports, 10 fishing harbours and developing 3 industrial corridors,” he told the NRIs in his message.

AP has been retaining number one position in the EoDB (Ease of Doing Business) for the last three years successively and is in the fop four or five slots in the sustainable development goals, the Chief Minister said.

He specially conveyed his best wishes to the NATA office-bearers Sridhar, Anil, Prem Sagar and others. “I still remember the love and affection you had shown when I attended the convention four years ago,” he said, adding they were providing inspiration to the people here.