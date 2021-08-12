Extended casualty wing, oxygen generator plant inaugurated at SVIMS

Tirupati: The extended casualty facility at SVIMS to provide immediate care to more needy patients has been inaugurated by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Thursday. TTD has spent an amount of Rs.1.20 crores for civil, electrical and air conditioning for this with which 25 additional beds with oxygen facility were provided.

He also inaugurated the newly set up oxygen plant which generates oxygen using PSA (Pressure swing absorption) technology by taking atmospheric air and extracts medical oxygen. It generates 500 litres of oxygen per minute and can be extremely useful when liquid oxygen shortage occurs. Speaking to the media, he said that, this can meet any future requirements and if the Covid third wave hits in the near future SVIMS can handle the situation efficiently.

The oxygen generator costs about Rs.50 lakhs, has been donated by ACT grants, Bengaluru. TTD has spent Rs.5 lakhs for civil works. The extended casualty for the emergency medicine department will have trauma bay and an operation theatre. It is equipped with all life saving state of art equipment worth of Rs.3 crores from SV Pranadana scheme funds.

TTD Chairman has said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon inaugurate the temporary children's hospital set up at old BIRRD hospital block and lay foundation stone for the new Children's hospital building. MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, SVIMS Director cum Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma, medical superintendent Dr Ram, Dean Dr Siddarth Kumar, Registrar Dr Sridhar Babu and others were present.