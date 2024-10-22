Live
- Devastating Blow to Humanity
- Weather Update: Rain Forecast for North Coastal Andhra as Low Pressure System Strengthens
- Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Begin Wedding Festivities
- Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre Pioneers HIPEC Surgery in East Hyderabad, Offering Hope for Rare Cancer
- The Raja Saab: Prabhas' Stylish New Look Revealed Ahead of Birthday Surprise
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- What does China want from next American President?
Just In
Facelift to Anganwadis under Central scheme
Women and Child Welfare department is going to give facelift to Anganwadi centres as a pilot project in 185 centres in the district under ICDS programme.
Anantapur: Women and Child Welfare department is going to give facelift to Anganwadi centres as a pilot project in 185 centres in the district under ICDS programme.
Under this scheme, 'Stimulating Advanced Knowledge for Sustainable Health Management', initiated and implemented by the State government, each centre will be given a budget of Rs 45,800. In all, Rs 85 lakh has been sanctioned to extend assistance to 185 centres out of the total 2,300 odd centres in the district.
With this financial assistance of Rs 45,800, each centre will get a facelift on several fronts including nutrition, kitchen gardens, toys and play equipment to children etc. The kitchen gardens include growing vegetables and flower plants to add beauty to these centres. The State government also released Rs 3.23 crore for tap connections and to construct latrines in Anganwadi centres.