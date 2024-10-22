Facelift to Anganwadis under Central scheme

Anantapur: Women and Child Welfare department is going to give facelift to Anganwadi centres as a pilot project in 185 centres in the district under ICDS programme.

Under this scheme, 'Stimulating Advanced Knowledge for Sustainable Health Management', initiated and implemented by the State government, each centre will be given a budget of Rs 45,800. In all, Rs 85 lakh has been sanctioned to extend assistance to 185 centres out of the total 2,300 odd centres in the district.

With this financial assistance of Rs 45,800, each centre will get a facelift on several fronts including nutrition, kitchen gardens, toys and play equipment to children etc. The kitchen gardens include growing vegetables and flower plants to add beauty to these centres. The State government also released Rs 3.23 crore for tap connections and to construct latrines in Anganwadi centres.