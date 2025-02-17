Facilitate hassle-free darshan during Sivaratri Brahmotsavam: HM

TIRUPATI: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha directed the Srikalahasti Devasthanam officials to make foolproof arrangements for the upcoming Sivaratri Brahmotsavam and facilitate a smooth darshan experience for all devotees.

She reviewed the arrangements with MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, temple EO T Bapi Reddy, RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy and other officials on Sunday.

The Minister said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed Ministers to ensure that various Brahmotsavams in the State are conducted with grandeur and efficiency, ensuring seamless arrangements for devotees. As part of this, Srikalahasteeswara Swamy and Gnana Prasoonambika Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams should be conducted with the utmost splendour.

With an anticipated large influx of devotees, the planning must be meticulous and officials must execute their duties responsibly.

She reiterated the Chief Minister’s instructions to take extreme care in organising the event and urged the revenue, police and endowments departments to work in coordination.

The Minister emphasised the need to regulate VIP darshan with designated time slots while ensuring that general devotees do not face any inconvenience. Proper management of holding areas, parking spaces and the provision of toilets in parking zones were highlighted as key concerns. Additionally, stretchers, medical teams, and adequate supplies of medicines should be readily available.

MLA Sudheer Reddy and EO Bapireddy shared that during the 13-day Maha Sivaratri celebrations, free laddus would be distributed to devotees in the queue lines and each devotee would receive a water bottle. They announced plans to install over 400 CCTV cameras for enhanced security.

Additionally, on the 27th, local residents of Srikalahasti would be granted free darshan without the need for tickets. They also mentioned that the Chief Minister is expected to visit on the 25th to present silk clothes to the presiding deities as part of the State government’s formal offerings.

Before the review meeting, the Home Minister visited the temple, where she had darshan of the deities. Vedic scholars blessed her while EO Bapireddy honoured her with temple offerings and sacred vestments.