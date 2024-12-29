  • Menu
Fake IPS officer joins Pawan’s security, govt orders probe

Fake policeman with Pawan Kalyan during his recent tour in Salur

A fake IPS officer’s involvement in Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s recent tour in Saluru and Mak-kuva mandals of Parvathipuram Manyam district sparked controversy.

Vizianagaram: A fake IPS officer’s involvement in Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s recent tour in Saluru and Mak-kuva mandals of Parvathipuram Manyam district sparked controversy. The state government has taken the matter seriously, ordering an inquiry into the incident.

The person in question, identified as Balivada Suryaprakash, a former soldier from Garividi in Vizianagaram district, posed as an IPS officer and joined the security of Pawan Kalyan’s visit. The incident came to light after photos and videos circulated widely on social media, prompt-ing swift reactions from the authorities.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed her displeasure over the security lapse for Pawan Kalyan, who is under Y-category protection. She ordered an investigation and assured strict action against those responsible. “We will examine the security lapses and ensure cor-rective measures,” she said. Following the home minister’s instructions, the police have launched a manhunt to locate and apprehend the fake IPS officer.

