Family conquered Covid with combined effort

Chittoor: Family of six members conquered Covid with combined effort in a short period of time.



Including Eswar Prasanth (46), a business professional, his wife RK Shobha Rani (45), their son Rajendra (30), daughter-in-law Vahika (25), daughter Lipika (23), and granddaughter Indulekha (4) are residing here at an apartment.

Stating on where they might have contracted the virus, RK Shobha Rani who plays an active role in World Human Rights Council said that she used to attend public grievances in a committed manner and also that the entire family had recently travelled to Bengaluru for a wedding ceremony.

"While we were returning back from Bengaluru to Hyderabad Indulekha suffered with slight fever, however we didnot predict it to be Covid as we always believed that corona virus is not prone to children particularly in the age group of four years. Gradually when most of suffered high temperatures and following our family doctor's advice we got tested. Following which, we have confined ourselves in our apartment isolating from others. We have affixed a notice in front of our house stating that we were suffering from Covid-19 very deliberately. We used to take medicines as per the prescription of our doctor'' said Shobha Rani.

Our Covid journey was all about instilling confidence among all the family members that Covid is certainly recoverable shear by following all the specified recovery instructions of Covid-19, she added.

During their home isolation, they used to sit for meditation for hours together. They took proteins, eggs, fruits, and had warm with honey and lemon every morning. "We never neglected breathing exercises, though all my family members insisted on having treatment in private nursing homes, I strongly objected with self-confidence. After quarantine, we got tested negative. Now we are hale and healthy,'' Shobha Rani adds.