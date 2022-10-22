Family doctor concept aims at well-being of people: Peddireddi

Tirupati: YSRCP government's another flagship programme, 'Family doctor' concept has been formally launched in Chittoor and Tirupati districts on Friday. It was inaugurated by the Minister for Energy, Environment, Forests and Mining Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy at Dr YSR village clinic in Mangalampet of Pulicherla mandal while Tirupati district Collector K Venkataramana Reddy launched the programme at Srinivasapuram of Renigunta mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the 'Family doctor' concept was one more programme among the number of schemes being implemented by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the welfare of people in the state. He described it as a novel concept which could not be seen anywhere else in the country. There will be two doctors in every PHC while one doctor will go to the villages with 104 vehicle to monitor the health condition of the people.

Chittoor district Joint Collector Dr Venkateswar said the family doctor concept can be seen in foreign countries which the CM has introduced in the state. The Minister, JC, ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu and others released the family doctor concept posters. DM&HO Dr U Sreehari and other officials and public representatives took part in the programme. In Tirupati district, the programme has been launched in 33 villages from Friday. Collector Venkataramana Reddy said the family doctor programme will be held twice in every secretariat limit through 104 vehicle.

He advised the people to make use of it in which medicines for common diseases like BP, sugar etc., will be provided once in every month. Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, family doctor concept nodal officer Dr C Hanumantha Rao, deputy DM&HO Dr DT Sudharani and others participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, Minister Peddireddi took part in a slew of programmes in Punganur constituency on Friday. Besides inaugurating the skill hub at ITI College in Punganur, he took part in the distribution of YSR Cheyutha amounts to beneficiaries in all mandals of his constituency.