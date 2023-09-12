Live
Family members to meet Chandrababu this evening
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is under judicial remand in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail in connection with the Skill Development case, will be met by his family members at four o'clock this evening. His wife Bhuvaneswari, son Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and others are expected to go to meet him.
Lokesh has arranged a temporary stay in a house belonging to a Telugu Desam leader about a kilometer away from the Central Jail and has been staying here since Sunday. Bhuvaneswari also reached here this morning. Actor Balakrishna's other daughter Tejaswini and her husband Bharat also came. The state president of the party, Atchannaidu, also arrived in Rajahmundry a few hours ago. Party sources say that he may also go to Mulakat. In fact, the family members were supposed to meet Chandrababu yesterday evening.
However, TDP is waiting for the court's verdict regarding the petition to convert Chandrababu's remand into house remand. Lokesh thought to meet after the verdict. He feels that Chandrababu should take guidance as party president regarding future activities. Lokesh also said the same thing in his media conference. Lokesh said that Chandrababu said to him as his last words, "Don't stop your fight" while going to jail. Regardless of the cases and harassment, we will carry forward the fighting activities as directed by the party, said Lokesh.