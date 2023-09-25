Family of Chandrababu also involved in wrongdoings: Ambati Rambabu

Amaravati: Minister Ambati Rambabu on Monday said that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested because he did something wrong and there is no political party involved in this. He said that TDP MLAs ran away when they asked to discuss the skill development case in the assembly. He said that whoever has done wrong should stand before the court.



Speaking in the assembly on Monday, he said that as the MLAs of the opposition TDP boycotted and left the assembly, the assembly was peaceful, question and answer time was held and the facts were being understood by the people.

However, the fact that the assembly is being held without the main opposition is bothering them a bit. He said that if some people think that the arrest of Chandrababu is a political motivated, then that has also been clarified with the rulings of the courts and the TDP running away from the House. Chandrababu used the power of the state with injustices, irregularities and frauds throughout his life.

Chandrababu made many mistakes while in power. Along with him, his family members were also accused of committing mistakes, he said. He said that money was stolen from the public treasury. When this was explained to the people and the courts, they said that everyone understood it. He said that anyone who is wrong should be arrested in this democracy.