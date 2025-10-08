Fapto stir evokes massive response from teachers

Vijayawada: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisations (Fapto) organised a mass dharna titled ‘Porubata’ here on Tuesday, drawing a large number of teachers from across the state. Many participants arrived in the city on Monday night itself to take part in the protest held at Dharna Chowk.

The Porubata protest was presided over by Fapto chairman L Sai Srinivas and witnessed the participation of prominent leaders, including East-West Godavari Teachers’ MLC B Gopi Murthy, former MLCs K S Lakshmana Rao, Katti Narasimha Reddy, AP JAC chairman A Vidyasagar, AP NGGO state general secretary D V Ramana and APCPSEA leaders C M Das and Satish. During the protest, Fapto announced it would boycott all non-teaching activities in the state, including Vidyashakti programmes with the action likely to continue between October 10 and 15. The teachers demanded the state government announce the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and provide 30% interim relief.

Chairman Sai Srinivas called for the immediate implementation of Unified Service Rules, proper retirement benefits, and the abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in favour of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for 2003 DSC teachers.

General secretary S Chiranjeevi emphasised the need for compassionate appointments for deceased teachers, and regularisation of 1998 and 2008 DSC teachers, cancellation of transfers without counselling, strengthening High School Plus, and raising the retirement age to 62 for Gurukuls and residential schools. Fapto leaders, including co-chairman K Narahari, B Manoj Kumar, Ch Venkateswarlu, K Prakasa Rao, deputy secretaries N Venkateswarlu, K Bhanumurthy, G Srinivasa Rao and Treasurer Ch Subba Rao, were present, reinforcing their collective demand for teachers’ welfare and rights.