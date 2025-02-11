Farm equipment distributed to ryots

Live
Just In
Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) chief executive officer (CEO) M Jagadesh Patel distributed farm equipment such as tractor, e- rickshaw and motorised pesticide sprayers
Nellore: Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) chief executive officer (CEO) M Jagadesh Patel distributed farm equipment such as tractor, e- rickshaw and motorised pesticide sprayers to the farmers associated with Krishnapatnam Farmers Producer Company Limited (KFPCL) under Rythu Sneha Bandham (RSB) programme on Monday.
This is as part of the initiative to uplift the living standards of locals affected by the port and it peripheral areas.
Speaking on the occasion, AKPL CEO Jagadesh Patel has said that KCPL through its Corporate Social Responsbility (CSR) is committed to empowering the farmers. Awareness programmes would be taken up to help farmers improve agricultural yields and make farming a profitable activity.
AKPL Head (Corporate Affairs) Mrityunjay Ram, Head (HR & Admin) Anurag and Dwivedi, Head (Security) Major Venkatesh Bhaskar, ZPHS Krishnapatnam Headmistress P Sarala, educators D Raghika and others were present.