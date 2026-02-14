Farmer ID made mandatory for welfare schemes: MAO

Devanakonda: The Andhra Pradesh government has made Farmer Registration mandatory for all farmers to ensure seamless access to welfare schemes, said Mandal Agriculture Officer Usha Rani of Devanakonda.

Addressing farmers on Thursday, she said the newly introduced 11-digit unique Farmer ID will serve as the backbone for delivering government benefits in a transparent and efficient manner.

Farmers who do not possess this ID may face difficulties in availing scheme benefits, she cautioned.

The Farmer Registration system has been introduced to enable direct benefit transfer and eliminate duplication in both Central and State welfare schemes, including PM-KISAN, Annadata Sukhibhava, fertilizer subsidies, crop insurance, institutional credit, and support during crop sales.

The registration captures essential details such as Aadhaar, land records, crop particulars, and bank account information to ensure that eligible farmers receive benefits directly and without delay.

Farmers have been advised to complete their registration at the nearest Rythu Seva Kendra (RSK) by submitting Aadhaar card, Aadhaar-linked mobile number, and land documents. Alternatively, farmers can register online through the official portal www.apfr.agristack.gov.in. Agriculture Extension Officers Ranganna, Abdul Salam, Mallikarjuna, and Kalavathi participated in the awareness programme, urging farmers to complete the process at the earliest to avoid disruption in benefits.