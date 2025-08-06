Farmers advised to explore horticulture

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha has assured the farming community that the district administration stands firmly behind them in all aspects of agricultural development.

He said the welfare of farmers remains the government’s foremost priority and extends all kinds of support and assistance.

Participating in the ‘Polam Pilustondi’ initiative organised at Guntupalli village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal on Tuesday, Dr Lakshmisha planted paddy in the field of farmer G Ravindranath Tagore. Dr Lakshmisha highlighted that every village faces unique challenges. To address these, the district administration is organising ‘Polam Pilustondi’ programmes every Tuesday and Wednesday to engage directly with farmers, understand their problems, and implement timely solutions.

He outlined the support being provided under this initiative, which includes assistance with supply of seeds, fertilisers, CCRC cards, and crop loans. He said fertilisers are being distributed through a biometric-based online system, and he reassured farmers that there is no shortage of fertilisers in the district.

Encouraging diversification of crops, Dr Lakshmisha advised farmers to explore horticulture along with paddy cultivation. Through the Employment Guarantee Scheme, farmers can establish fruit and flower gardens free of cost and potentially earn two to three times more income.

He shared that the district has set a target of cultivating horticulture crops in 4,000 acres this year, with 3,800 acres already under cultivation. Crops like drumsticks can also be grown along bunds for additional income.

District Agriculture Officer DMF Vijayakumari, AD Srinivasa Rao, Tech AO Vasudev Nayak, Mandal Agriculture Officer Y Rajani, PACS President Ramakrishna, progressive local farmers, and officials from various departments attended the programme.