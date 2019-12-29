Farmers are being provoked, DGP Goutam responds on protests in Amaravati

DGP Gautam Sawang said that he had not received any information about his name in the government-appointed High Power Committee to study GN Rao committee report on development and decentralization in the state. He is of the view that his name will be included in the Committee on Security issues and also to made recommendations on setting up of the DGP office in the state.

He spoke to the media in Mangalgiri and said some of the anti-social elements in the capital area were deliberately provoking farmers to agitate. "It has come to our attention of deliberate violence. Strict action will be taken against such people," DGP said.

DGP asserted that everyone has the right to protest, but they have made it clear that they should not lead to violence. "There have been 12 cases reported so far in protests while seven suspects were detained during the attack on media representatives," the DGP said.