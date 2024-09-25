Farmers’ associations demand compensation for tenant farmers

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham and Andhra Pradesh Kaulu Rythula Sangham (Andhra Pradesh farmers association and tenant farmers associations) on Tuesday demanded that the tenant farmers, who were cultivating the crops should get compensation for the crop loss caused by recent floods in the state. AP Rythu Sangham and Kaulu Rythula Sangham Association leaders addressing media at the MBVK Bhavan said the names of the tenant farmers, who don’t have Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC) are not registered in the e crop portals.

Rythu Sangham president V Krishnaia, secretary K Prabhakar Reddy, tenant farmers association president Y Radha Krishna and secretary M Haribabu said the farmers’ associations and tenant farmers associations leaders and members visited various parts of the state and noticed that the names of the tenant farmers were not registered in the e-crop portal to get the compensation to be paid by the government for the crop loss caused by floods recently.

The leaders of two associations said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued instructions to the officials to enroll the names of the tenant farmers, who were cultivating the crops to get the compensation.

They said the associations members have visited Ungutur mandal of Krishna district, Arugolanu village of Bapulapadu mandal, Nandivada mandal of krishna district, Moparru village of Pedaparu mandal of Krishna district and verified the registration of names in the e-crop portal.

According to them, the names of the farmers, who don’t have CCR cards may not get the compensation for the crop loss caused by floods. They said the officials have registering the names of the land owners and the tenant farmers, who have CCRCs for payment of compensation.

The leaders demanded that the tenant farmers get justice and should be paid compensation for the crop loss. The farmers spent Rs 30,000 for cultivation of crop in each acre and now these tenant farmers will suffer a lot if they are denied compensation. They said the teams of farmers and tenant farmers association also visited villages in Bapatla, Guntur, NTR, West Godavari and Kakinada districts and took part in the survey on the enrollment of names in the e-crop portal. They said the officials are giving preference to the owners of the farm lands for payment of compensation.

They demanded that the government pay compensation of Rs 25,000 for each acre paddy crop loss caused by the floods. They said the state government has announced only Rs 10,000 compensation for each acre.

They said the farmers spent Rs 1.50 lakh on turmeric crop in one acre and spent lakhs of rupees for crops papaya, betel nut and banana. They demanded that the government conduct survey in scientific manner and pay compensation for the crop loss. They also asked that the genuine farmers should get crop loss compensation.