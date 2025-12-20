Farmers assured of adequate urea for rabi

Vijayawada: The state government assured farmers of adequate availability of urea for the rabi season 2025–26, with no shortage reported anywhere in the State, according to director of agriculture Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon.

Addressing concerns over fertiliser supply, Dr Samoon said here on Friday the state has planned the distribution of 9.38 lakh metric tonnes of urea to meet the requirements of all crops during the rabi season. As on October 1, 2025, the state had an opening stock of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of urea.

For the period from October 1 to December 31, 2025, the total urea requirement of Andhra Pradesh has been estimated at 3.93 lakh metric tonnes. Against this demand, 5.57 lakh metric tonnes has already been made available to farmers, and an additional 0.57 lakh metric tonnes is expected to reach the State by the end of December. Dr Samoon said from October 1 to December 19, 2025, total urea sales in the State stood at 3.54 lakh metric tonnes. For the remaining 16 days from December 15 to December 31, the estimated requirement is 0.81 lakh metric tonnes. At present, 2.03 lakh metric tonnes of urea is available across Cooperative Societies, Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), Markfed godowns, retail and wholesale outlets, and company warehouses, ensuring sufficient stocks for farmers. The agriculture director clarified that there has been no shortage of fertilisers in the state. To counter misinformation, the agriculture department is conducting daily awareness campaigns through urea bulletins, pamphlets, and press conferences.

Farmers have been advised to purchase fertilisers only at the maximum retail price (MRP) printed on the bags and to obtain a receipt from dealers. He warned that strict action will be taken against dealers creating artificial shortages, diverting fertilizers, or selling above MRP, including cancellation of licenses under the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO), 1985.